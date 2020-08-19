Muscatine County call log for Aug. 20, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Fifth Street and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday evening at Highway 61 and Cedar. The incident is under investigation.

An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at 265th and Hampton Avenue. A report was taken.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Hershey Avenue and Main Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Cedar Street and Cedarwood Drive. An arrest was made.

Stolen/recovered vehicle