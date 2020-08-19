Muscatine County call log for Aug. 20, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Fifth Street and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday evening at Highway 61 and Cedar. The incident is under investigation.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at 265th and Hampton Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Hershey Avenue and Main Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Cedar Street and Cedarwood Drive. An arrest was made.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of East Fifth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Robbery
A robbery was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Second Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Breeze Avenue. An officer responded.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of Vail Avenue. Officers responded.
Fireworks
Fireworks were reported Tuesday evening at East Seventh Street and Iowa Avenue. Subjects were charged and released.
Warrant
A warrant was served Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
