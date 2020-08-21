Muscatine County call log for Aug. 22, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Clark Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning at 155th Street and Taylor Avenue. An officer responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Houser and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Clay Street and Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Sixth Street and Sycamore Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 155th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at West Fourth and Elm. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 130th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Isett and Bypass. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of 112th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of West Street. A citation was issued.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street. A report was taken.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Wednesday evening in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Thursday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of West Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
Subject for removal
A subject was reported for removal Friday morning in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pettibone. A citation was issued.
Trespass
A case of trespassing was reported Wednesday night in the 00 block of Debbie Avenue. An arrest was made.
Animal call
An animal call was reported Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Liberty Street. A citation was issued.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.