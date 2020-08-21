Muscatine County call log for Aug. 22, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at West Fourth and Elm. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at 130th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Isett and Bypass. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of 112th Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of West Street. A citation was issued.

Sexual abuse

A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street. A report was taken.

Fight in progress

A fight was reported Wednesday evening in the 600 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.