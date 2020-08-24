Muscatine County call log for Aug. 25, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at Lake Park Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 61.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at West Eighth and Lucas. A citation was issued.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Earl Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 130th Street and Bancroft Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of 180th Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at West Fourth Street and Chestnut Street Alley. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday after noon at Clay and Gobble. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 120th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 41st Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 2500 block of Highway 70. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Lucas Street.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Water Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Sunday evening in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Second Street. An arrest was made.
Domestic family
A domestic disturbance was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of Main Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning at Grandview and Warren. An arrest was made.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.