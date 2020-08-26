Muscatine County call log for Aug. 27, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way. The incident is under investigation.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.

An accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. Officers responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard. A report was taken.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.