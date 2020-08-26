Muscatine County call log for Aug. 27, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1100 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way. The incident is under investigation.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
An accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard. A report was taken.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Harrison Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Colorado Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 38. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Houser and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Desmorest Avenue and Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
Fire alarm
A fire alarm was received Monday evening in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Monday evening in the 3000 block of Bidwell Road, A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Monday night in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Lake Park Boulevard. An officer responded.
