Muscatine County call log for Aug. 28, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Bidwell Road and Fair Acres Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at F Avenue and Long Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported on Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Bidwell Road and Wier Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at West prairie and South Walnut. A citation was issued.

Fire

A structure fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 5500 block of West 67th Street.

A structure fire was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West Third Street.

Assault

An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.