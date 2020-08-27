Muscatine County call log for Aug. 28, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of 231st Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 3500 block of Highway 38. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night in the 1400 block of King Avenue. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 6 and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Bidwell Road and Fair Acres Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at F Avenue and Long Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported on Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Bidwell Road and Wier Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night at West prairie and South Walnut. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 5500 block of West 67th Street.
A structure fire was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue.
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
Robbery
A robbery was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of East Second Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Liberty Street.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Westwood Lane. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Anna Elizabeth Lane. A report was taken.
Domestic family
A domestic incident was reported Tuesday night in the 400 block of Pine Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
