Muscatine County call log for Aug. 6, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accident
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 160th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at highway 38 and Highwya 6. A citation was issued.
Abuse/neglect – child
A case of child abuse was reported Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of University Drive. An officer responded.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Kansas Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Orange Street. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
Fireworks
Fireworks were reported going off Tuesday evening at Hershey Avenue and Pond Street.
Trespass
A case of trespassing was reported Tuesday night in the 200 block of West Prairie Street. A citation was issued.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday evening at East Mississippi Drive and Sycamore Street. A verbal warning was given.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night at East Sixth Street and Poplar Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night at East Eighth Street and Lombard Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday night at Bridgeman Street and Lowe Street.
