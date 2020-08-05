Muscatine County call log for Aug. 6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accident

An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A verbal warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 160th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.