Muscatine County call log for Aug. 7, 2020

A burglary was reported Wednesday night in the 500 block of Main Street. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Highway 22. The incident is under investigation.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of New Era Road. An officer responded.

Fire/illegal burning

A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of North Elm Street.

Warrant

A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 600 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

