Muscatine County call log for Aug. 7, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at 330th and Jefferson. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday night at 211th and Hickory Hills Road. An officer responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. A written warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 70. A verbal warning was given.
Domestic/family
A domestic situation was reported Wednesday night in the 100 block of Walters Street. An arrest was made.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Sampson Street. Officers responded.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Wednesday evening in the 2600 block of Letaville Drive. An officer responded.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported Wednesday night in the 500 block of Main Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Highway 22. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of West Second Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of New Era Road. An officer responded.
Fire/illegal burning
A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Wednesday night in the 600 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
