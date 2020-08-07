Muscatine County Call Log for Aug. 8, 2020

Gunshots

Gunshots were reported Thursday night in the 100 block of Spruce Street. Officers were unable to locate.

Assault/ambulance requested

An assault was reported Friday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

Theft

A case of theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Oak Street.

A case of theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Logan Street.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of King Avenue. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Linn Street.

Domestic/family