Muscatine County Call Log for Aug. 8, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61 North. The incident is under investigation.
A traffic accident was reported Thursday afternoon at East Eighth Street and Cypress Street. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday evening in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 6 and Marolf Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 3300 block of Highway 61 North. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at West Fulliam Avenue and Logan Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Cedar Street and West Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Thursday night in the 100 block of Spruce Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Assault/ambulance requested
An assault was reported Friday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
A case of theft was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Logan Street.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of King Avenue. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of Linn Street.
Domestic/family
A domestic situation was reported Friday morning in the 00 block of Boston Park. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday morning in the 300 blockof East Fifth Street. A report was taken.
Fireworks
Fireworks were reported Thursday night in the 00 block of Albany Park. Officers were unable to locate.
Animal call
An animal call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
