Muscatine County call log for Dec. 11, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.

Assault

An assault was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.

An assault was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Linn Street. The incident is under investigation.

A theft was reported Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of Hershey Avenue.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of West 15th Street. A report was taken.

Subject for removal.

A subject for removal was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.