Muscatine County call log for Dec. 11, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Atalissa Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Angle Street and Clinton Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 38 and Davidson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Wednesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Hampton Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Linn Street. The incident is under investigation.
A theft was reported Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of Hershey Avenue.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of West 15th Street. A report was taken.
Subject for removal.
A subject for removal was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday afternoon at 41st Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
