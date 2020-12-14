Muscatine County call log for Dec. 15, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 100 block of North Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
An accident was reported Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Cedar County.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Fruitland Road and Stewart Road. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Lombard Street.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at East Maxson Avenue and North Miller Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Fourth Street and Cherry Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Second Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 70 and Freedom Street. A citation was issued.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Cherry Street. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Friday evening in the 800 block of Court Street. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street.
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 600 block of Linn Street. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Friday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Evans Street.
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Hill Avenue.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Gunshots were reported Saturday night at East Eighth Street and Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
Welfare check
A welfare check was requested Saturday evening in the 600 block of West Fourth Street. An arrest was made
