Muscatine County call log for Dec. 15, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Second Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 70 and Freedom Street. A citation was issued.

Fight in progress

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A fight was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.

Assault

An assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Cherry Street. An officer responded.

An assault was reported Friday evening in the 800 block of Court Street. The incident is under investigation.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Street.

A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 600 block of Linn Street. A report was taken.

Shoplifting