Muscatine County call log for Dec. 17, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A cittion was issued.

Fire

A non-structure fire was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Highway 78. Wilton Fire Department responded.

A structure fire was reported Tuesday eveing in the 16100 block of Highway 78 in Louisa County.

Stabbing

A stabbing was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Officers responded. A report was taken.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Allen Street. An officer responded.

A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Sherman Street. An officer responded.

A burglary was reported Tuesday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

Theft