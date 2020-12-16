Muscatine County call log for Dec. 17, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of 215th Street. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Monday night in the 1200 block of Elder Ridge Road. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Second Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening at East Second Street and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A cittion was issued.
Fire
Support Local Journalism
A non-structure fire was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Highway 78. Wilton Fire Department responded.
A structure fire was reported Tuesday eveing in the 16100 block of Highway 78 in Louisa County.
Stabbing
A stabbing was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. Officers responded. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Allen Street. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Sherman Street. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Sherman Street. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Tuesday evening in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A subject was charged and released.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Tuesday night in the 00 block of Albany Park. An officer responded.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.