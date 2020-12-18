Muscatine County call log for Dec. 18, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Thursday morning at Lake Park Boulevard and Summit Avenue. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Thursday night at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
Support Local Journalism
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Smalley Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Wednesday night in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A shoplifting was reported Thursday evening in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way. A report was taken.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.