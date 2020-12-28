Muscatine County call log for Dec. 29, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. Officers and an ambulance responded.
An accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Mulberry Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3600 block of University Drive.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Sampson Street.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of West Fourth Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday night at Highway 22 and Davis Avenue. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at West Fifth Street and Broadway Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at 120th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Benham Avenue and Kansas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Ogilvie Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Fifth Street and Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Saturday night in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Verde Avenue.
A structure fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Division Street.
A structure fire was reported Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Spicer Avenue.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Thursday morning in Muscatine. The incident is under investigation.
Stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Friday afternoon in the 500 blockof East Seventh Street. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday night in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of East First Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Saturday evening in the 100 block of Brook Street. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Sunday morning in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.