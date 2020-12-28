Muscatine County call log for Dec. 29, 2020

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at West Fifth Street and Broadway Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at 120th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Benham Avenue and Kansas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Ogilvie Avenue. A citation was issued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Fifth Street and Cypress Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was made Saturday night in the 4700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.

Fire

A structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Verde Avenue.

A structure fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Division Street.