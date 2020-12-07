Muscatine County call log for Dec. 8, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A traffic accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Solomon Avenue.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Wallace Street. An arrest was made.
A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 200 block of East Second Street.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Wallace Street.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of West Bypass 61. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 172nd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Grandview Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Second Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at 105th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Cook and Lucas. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 3800 block of 110th Street. Officers responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday morning in the 900 block of Oregon Street. An officer responded.
Warrant
A warrant was served Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Friday night in the 700 block of Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday evening in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue. The subject was charged and released.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday night in the 1600 block of Hershey Avenue. An arrest was made.
