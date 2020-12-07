Muscatine County call log for Dec. 8, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A traffic accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Solomon Avenue.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Wallace Street. An arrest was made.

A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 200 block of East Second Street.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Wallace Street.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of West Bypass 61. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 172nd Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Grandview Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.