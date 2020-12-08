Muscatine County call log for Dec. 9, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning at Highway 22 and Bancroft Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 2500 block of Wiggens Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at Stewart Road. A report was taken.
A hit and run accident was reported Monday evening in the 600 block of East Harbor Drive. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. A citation was issued.
Support Local Journalism
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1600 block of Highway 38. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Sunday night in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday evening in the 2000 block of Cedar Street.
Stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Monday evening in the 800 block of Cypress Street. Officers responded. An arrest was made.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Third Street. A report was taken.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.