Muscatine County call log for Feb. 3, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. An officer responded.
A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon at West Third Street and Iowa Avenue.
A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon at 231st Street and Burlington Road. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
An accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2900 block of Wiggens Road. Officers responded.
An accident was reported Saturday morning at 140th Street and Highway 70. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of West Fifth Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 120th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Kindler Avenue and Newell Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at West Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Fifth Street and Oak Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Clay Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 38 and West Third Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Eighth and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at 130th Street and 38th Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Avenue and Parkington Drive. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday morning in the 400 block of Van Buren Street. An ambulance was requested.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of East Seventh Street. An arrest was made.
Disturbance
A disturbance was reported Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Lucas Street. An arrest was made.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Friday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Friday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.