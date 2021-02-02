Muscatine County call log for Feb. 3, 2021

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 120th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Kindler Avenue and Newell Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at West Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at West Fifth Street and Oak Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Clay Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 38 and West Third Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.