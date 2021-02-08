 Skip to main content
Muscatine County call log for Feb. 9, 2021
top story

Muscatine County call log for Feb. 9, 2021

siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 1500 block of Pine Ridge Court. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.

An accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and Independence Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at 120th Street and Vail Avenue. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 38. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Houser Street and Karsen Drive. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 2100 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday evening at Houser Street and Mulberry Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Houser and Mulberry. A citation was issued.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 92 and Taylor Street. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dean Avenue. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday evening in the 1600 block of First Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday night at East Fourth and Cypress. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Lucas Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Baker Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Fourth and Chestnut. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1000 block of East Second Street. A citation was issued.

Assault

An assault was reported Saturday morning in the 100 block of O’Brien Parkway. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Saturday evening in the 400 block of West Sixth Street. A report was taken.

Warrant

A warrant was served Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.

