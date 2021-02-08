Muscatine County call log for Feb. 9, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 1500 block of Pine Ridge Court. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.
An accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 22 and Independence Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at 120th Street and Vail Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 38. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Houser Street and Karsen Drive. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 2100 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday evening at Houser Street and Mulberry Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Houser and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 92 and Taylor Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dean Avenue. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday evening in the 1600 block of First Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday night at East Fourth and Cypress. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Lucas Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Baker Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Fourth and Chestnut. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1000 block of East Second Street. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday morning in the 100 block of O’Brien Parkway. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Saturday evening in the 400 block of West Sixth Street. A report was taken.
Warrant
A warrant was served Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.