Muscatine County call log for Feb. 9, 2021

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Houser and Mulberry. A citation was issued.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 92 and Taylor Street. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at East Mississippi Drive and Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dean Avenue. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday evening in the 1600 block of First Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday night at East Fourth and Cypress. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Lucas Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Baker Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Fourth and Chestnut. A citation was issued.