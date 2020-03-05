Muscatine County call log for February 5, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Moscow Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

Domestic family

A domestic situation was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.

Assault

An assault was reported Monday evening in the 1700 block of Earl Avenue. The incident was documented.

Burglary in progress

A burglary was reported in progress Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. It was a civil matter.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft