Muscatine County call log for February 5, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run accident was reported Monday morning in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 900 block of West Eighth Street.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday morning at 231st Street and Lutheran Drive. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 blockof Climer Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Eighth Street and Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of West Eighth Street. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Burnside Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Oregon Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 22 and High Prairie Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at East Seventh Street and Sycamore Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Highway 22 and Atwood Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Houser and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Savannah Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Dewey Avenue and Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday evening in the 1700 block of Earl Avenue. The incident was documented.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported in progress Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Seventh Street. It was a civil matter.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 00 block of Jill Drive. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Adams Street. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Orchard Avenue.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of East Second Street. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Neiding Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday night at Baker Avenue and Wisconsin Street. An arrest was made.