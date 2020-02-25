Muscatine County call log for February 26, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at First Avenue and Clay Street. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of Park Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at West Eighth Street and Main Street.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Third and North Columbus. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Clay Street and Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at West Sixth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Second Street and North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug case was reported Monday evening in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of East 10th Avenue. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Short Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of North Calhoun Street. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way.
An obscene call was reported Monday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
A case of suspicious activity was reported Monday night in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. An arrest was made.