Muscatine County call log for February 26, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at West Sixth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Second Street and North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug case was reported Monday evening in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of East 10th Avenue. The incident was documented.

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Short Street. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of North Calhoun Street. An officer responded.

Harassment – obscene call

An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way.