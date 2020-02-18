Muscatine County call log for February 18, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Friday morning at 250th Street and Independence Avenue.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of Pine Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at West Second and Pine. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Schley Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday evening at Mulberry and Parham. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 700 block of Pine Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at Fletcher Avenue and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Leroy Street and Plover Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1900 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Cedar Street and Farham Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Cedar and Parham. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at 140th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1600 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1800 block of 231st Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Sweetwater. An arrest was made.
Sexual assault
A sexual assault was reported Friday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of MW drive.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 2700 block of Deer Creek. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Street. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Muscatine. An officer responded.
Trespass
A case of trespass was reported Saturday morning in the 100 block of South Sycamore Street. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Friday night in the 600 block of Oak Avenue. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Foster Street. A citation was issued.
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday morning at West Eighth and Lucas. An arrest was made.