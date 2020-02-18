Muscatine County call log for February 18, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Friday morning at 250th Street and Independence Avenue.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of Pine Street. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at West Second and Pine. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Schley Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday evening at Mulberry and Parham. An officer responded.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 700 block of Pine Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.