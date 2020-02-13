Muscatine County call log for February 13, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at 140th Street and Clark Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Lake Park Drive and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sexual abuse

A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.

A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Bryan Avenue. The incident was documented.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Steamboat Way. An officer responded.

Assault

An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.

An assault was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Street. An officer responded.

Burglary