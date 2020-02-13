Muscatine County call log for February 13, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 22 and Keokuk Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 900 block of North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Colorado Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Colorado Street and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 70 and Foster Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at West Third Street and Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at 140th Street and Clark Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Lake Park Drive and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
A case of sexual abuse was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Bryan Avenue. The incident was documented.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Steamboat Way. An officer responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Kindler Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Liberty Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Newell Avenue. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.