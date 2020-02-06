The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
An animal accident was reported Tuesday night at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night in the 2100 block of Pinefield Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Ogilvie Avenue and Wiggens Road. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of West Eighth Street.
Abuse – child neglect
A case of child neglect was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of Scott Street. An officer responded.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded.
A drug violation was reported Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Maple Street.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at West Eighth Street and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Lucas Street.
Fight – in progress
A fight was reported Tuesday afrernoon at East Fifth Street and Oak Street. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. An officer responded.
Juvenile complaints
A juvenile complaint was reported Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Lincoln Boulevard. An arrest was made.
