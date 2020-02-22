Muscatine County call log for February 22, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 38 and Park Avenue W. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 3200 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
Gunshots
You have free articles remaining.
Gunshots were reported Thursday night in the 1900 block of Pinefield Street.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
Burglary in progress
A burglary was reported in progress Friday morning in the 600 block of Climer Street. An arrest was made.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Friday afternoon in the 00 block of Debbie Avenue.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Thursday night in the 2200 block of Schley Avenue. The incident is under investigation.