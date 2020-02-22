Muscatine County call log for February 22, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 38 and Park Avenue W. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 3200 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

Gunshots

Gunshots were reported Thursday night in the 1900 block of Pinefield Street.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Burglary in progress

A burglary was reported in progress Friday morning in the 600 block of Climer Street. An arrest was made.