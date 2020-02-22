Muscatine County call log for February 22, 2020
Muscatine County call log for February 22, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 38 and Park Avenue W. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday night at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 3200 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

Gunshots

Gunshots were reported Thursday night in the 1900 block of Pinefield Street.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Burglary in progress

A burglary was reported in progress Friday morning in the 600 block of Climer Street. An arrest was made.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Friday afternoon in the 00 block of Debbie Avenue.

Harassment – obscene call

An obscene call was reported Thursday night in the 2200 block of Schley Avenue. The incident is under investigation.

