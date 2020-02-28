Muscatine County call log for February 28, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Franklin Street and Grandview Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. A citation was issued.

An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 38 and West Third Street. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 38 and West Water Street. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Houser Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Orange Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of North Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.