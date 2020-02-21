Muscatine County call log for February 21, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Clay Street. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 1000 block of North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Fairhaven Street. Officers and the Muscatine Fire Department responded.
Suicide threat
A suicide threat was received Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of West Hinkeyville. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Spruce Street. The incident was documented.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of West Eighth Street. The incident was documented.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of Allen Street. An officer responded.
Warrant – check/serve/search
Two warrants were served Wednesday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Two arrests were made.