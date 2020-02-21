Muscatine County call log for February 21, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Clay Street. An officer responded.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 600 block of South Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday night in the 1000 block of North Columbus Street. A citation was issued.

Fire

A structure fire was reported Thursday morning in the 2900 block of Fairhaven Street. Officers and the Muscatine Fire Department responded.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Suicide threat

A suicide threat was received Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of West Hinkeyville. An arrest was made.

Criminal mischief