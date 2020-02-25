Muscatine County call log for February 25, 2020

The Muscatine County call log was supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Bill Sharp Boulevard. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2500 block of Wiggens Road. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at 165th Street and Zachary Avenue. A citation was issued.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening at 104th and Highway 38. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Highway 38. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at East B Street abd South Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Highway 22.
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Burlington Road. An officer responded.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Lucas Street and Westwood Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 22 and Mound Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at 180th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at West Eighth Street and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at East Fourth Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Third and Calhoun. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 22 and Old Highway Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 41st Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 3600 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 38 and High Prairie Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Lucas Road. A citation was issued.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3800 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Houser Street. Officers responded.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pettibone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
Gunshots were reported Sunday evening in the 300 block of North Short Street. The incident was documented.
Fight – in progress
A fight was reported Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded.
Drug/narcotics
A drug case was reported Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Maple Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Saturday morning in the 3100 block of Harmony Lane. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Saturday morning in the 500 block of Subvanburen Street. The incident was documented.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Houser Street. The incident was documented.
Welfare check
A welfare check was reported Saturday evening in the 1000 block of East Second Street. An arrest was made.