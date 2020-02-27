Muscatine County call log for February 27, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at First Avenue and Clay Street. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of Park Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at West Eighth Street and Main Street.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East Fifth Street and Iowa Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 38 and Highway 61. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Green Street and Hershey Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Third and North Columbus. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Clay Street and Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at West Sixth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Second Street and North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 700 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at First and Liberty. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening at Hershey Avenue and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 38 and Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug case was reported Monday evening in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Lake Park Boulevard. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of East 10th Avenue. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Short Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Colorado Street. It was a civil matter.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of North Calhoun Street. An officer responded.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Steamboat Way.
An obscene call was reported Monday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Tuesday morning inn the 2600 block of Leah Drive. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
A case of suspicious activity was reported Monday night in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Prairie Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant –check/serve/search
A warrant was served Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.