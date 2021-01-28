 Skip to main content
Muscatine County call log for Jan. 28, 2021
Muscatine County call log for Jan. 28, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log was supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accident

A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. A report was taken.

A traffic accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 61. Officers were unable to locate.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Broadway Street. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday evening in the 700 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday night in the 100 block of Colorado Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 6 and Davis Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 6 and Atwood.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Skyline Road.

A property damage accident was reported Monday evening in the 100 block of O’Brien Parkway. A report was taken.

An accident was reported Tuesday morning at Stewart Road and Wallace Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East 24th and University Drive. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 22 and Lucas Road.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at West Fifth and West Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Demorest and Stewart. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1600 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Bloomington Lane and South Houser Street. A citation was issued.

Pursuit

A pursuit was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 700 block of West Third Street. A report was taken.

Suspicious activity

Suspicious activity was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Oregon Street. A citation was issued.

