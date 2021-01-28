Muscatine County call log for Jan. 28, 2021

A property damage accident was reported Monday evening in the 100 block of O’Brien Parkway. A report was taken.

An accident was reported Tuesday morning at Stewart Road and Wallace Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at East 24th and University Drive. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 22 and Lucas Road.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at West Fifth and West Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Demorest and Stewart. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1600 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas. A citation was issued.