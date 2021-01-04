 Skip to main content
Muscatine County call log for Jan. 5, 2021
Muscatine County call log for Jan. 5, 2021

siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Day Street and Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 600 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Dewey Avenue and Nebraska Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Vail Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Seventh Street and Sycamore Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was made Saturday evening at Logan Street and Pinewood Lane. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was made Saturday night at West Fulliam Avenue and Logan Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Thursday afternoon at 275th Street and Independence Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. Officers responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 00 block of Samantha Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 600 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

Fire

A vehicle fire was reported Friday afternoon at Second Avenue and Lake Parr Boulevard. Officers responded.

A structure fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.

A structure fire was reported Sunday morning in the 00 block of Jill Drive. Officers responded.

Pursuit

A pursuit was reported Saturday night in the 1600 block of Oregon Street. An arrest was made.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of Climer Street. Officers responded.

A burglary was reported Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of East Second Street. Officers responded.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Saturday evening in the 400 block of Cedar Street.

Disturbance

A disturbance was reported Friday afternoon in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. An arrest was made.

