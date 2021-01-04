Muscatine County call log for Jan. 5, 2021

A hit and run accident was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Avenue. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Thursday afternoon at 275th Street and Independence Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. Officers responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 00 block of Samantha Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 600 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

Fire

A vehicle fire was reported Friday afternoon at Second Avenue and Lake Parr Boulevard. Officers responded.

A structure fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.