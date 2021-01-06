Muscatine County call log for Jan. 7, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 200th Street and Liberty Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Indiana Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Logan and Pinefield. The subject was charged and released.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Jewell Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at 180th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A report was taken.
A traffic accident was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and University Drive. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A personal injury accident was reported Monday morning in the 200 block of Iowa 80 in Cedar County.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at West Fulliam and Kindler. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 5700 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of West Rainbow Drive.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of Logan Street. Officers responded.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Sunday night in the 500 block of Sunrise Circle. Officers responded.
An armed subject was reported Monday morning in the 1200 block of Logan Street. Officers responded. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers responded.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Street. An arrest was made.