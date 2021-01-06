Muscatine County call log for Jan. 7, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at 200th Street and Liberty Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Indiana Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Logan and Pinefield. The subject was charged and released.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Jewell Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at 180th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A report was taken.

A traffic accident was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and University Drive. A report was taken.