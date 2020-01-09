The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Cedar Street.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Walnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of North Todds Ferry Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West Mississippi. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 3000 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at West Second and Pine. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the3400 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
You have free articles remaining.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at East Fifth and Locust. A citation was issued.
Fight – in progress
A fight was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. Officers responded.
Drug/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West 11th Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of North Miller Street. The incident was documented.
Harassment – obscene calls
An obscene call was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Clinton Street. It was a civil matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.