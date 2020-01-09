{{featured_button_text}}
The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Cedar Street.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Walnut Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of North Todds Ferry Road. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of 155th Street. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West Mississippi. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 3000 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at West Second and Pine. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the3400 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at East Fifth and Locust. A citation was issued.

Fight – in progress

A fight was reported Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. Officers responded.

Drug/narcotics

A drug violation was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. An officer responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of West 11th Street. An officer responded.

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. An officer responded.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. The incident is under investigation.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of North Miller Street. The incident was documented.

Harassment – obscene calls

An obscene call was reported Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Clinton Street. It was a civil matter.

