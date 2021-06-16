Muscatine County call log for June 17, 2021

A traffic accident was reported Sunday evening in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Sunday night in the 3000 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Houser and Mulberry. An arrest was made.

Fire

A structure fire was reported Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Highway 70. Officers responded.

A structure fire was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Officers responded.

Assault

An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.

An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.

An assault was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. An officer responded.

An assault was reported Monday morning in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.

Fight