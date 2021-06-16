Muscatine County call log for June 17, 2021

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 1600 block of 115th Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at 131st Street and Moscow Road. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Second Avenue. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning on Bond and Evans streets. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A personal injury accident was reported Saturday evening at 180th Street and North Mulberry Road. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday night at 170th Street and Highway 38. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 38. An officer responded.
A traffic accident was reported Sunday evening in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Sunday night in the 3000 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Houser and Mulberry. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Highway 70. Officers responded.
A structure fire was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Officers responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Sunday morning in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
An assault was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Monday morning in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. A report was taken.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of Park Drive. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Washington Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Saturday evening in the 200 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of 231st Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Third Street. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Saturday night in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
Warrant
A warrant was executed Sunday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.