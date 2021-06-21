Muscatine County Call log for June 22, 2021

Theft

A theft was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of Pleasant Street. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. A report was taken.

A theft was reported Friday evening in the 1600 block of Indiana Street. A report was taken.

Fireworks

Fireworks were reported Friday night at C Avenue and Cypress Street. Officers were unable to locate.

Fireworks were reported Friday night in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. A verbal warning was given.

Fireworks were reported Saturday evening in the 500 block of Lorenz Street. Subjects were charged and released.

Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 100 block of Sheridan Street. Officers were unable to locate.

Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 2300 block of Fifth Street. An officer responded.

Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 700 block of Marquette Street. An officer responded.

Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 200 block of West 11th Street. Officers were unable to locate.