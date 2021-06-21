Muscatine County Call log for June 22, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Friday night in the 1000 block of Hershey Avenue. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of East Third Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday afternoon at New Era Road and Trolley Avenue. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue.
An animal accident was reported Saturday night at New Era Road and Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday night in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 1900 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 1600 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at West Fifth Street and Spruce Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 2600 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Saturday morning in the 400 block of West Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening on 13th Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at East Fifth and Columbus. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday evening in the 900 block of Cypress Street. An officer responded.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Friday afternoon at Boston Park and Wallace Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Lucas Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of Pleasant Street. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Plaza Drive. A report was taken.
A theft was reported Friday evening in the 1600 block of Indiana Street. A report was taken.
Fireworks
Fireworks were reported Friday night at C Avenue and Cypress Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Fireworks were reported Friday night in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. A verbal warning was given.
Fireworks were reported Saturday evening in the 500 block of Lorenz Street. Subjects were charged and released.
Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 100 block of Sheridan Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 2300 block of Fifth Street. An officer responded.
Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 700 block of Marquette Street. An officer responded.
Fireworks were reported Saturday night in the 200 block of West 11th Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Fireworks were reported Saturday night at East Fifth and Park Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.