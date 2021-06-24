Muscatine County call log for June 24, 2021

A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 500 block of Ijem Avenue. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Monday night in the 60 block of Debbie Avenue. An arrest was made.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

Intoxicated person

An intoxicated person was reported Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. An arrest was made.

Fireworks

Fireworks were reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate.

Fireworks were reported Sunday evening in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.

Fireworks were reported Sunday night in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A subject was charged and released.

Fireworks were reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of South Vine Street. Officers responded.

