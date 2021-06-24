Muscatine County call log for June 24, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Call Log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday morning at 150th Street and Taylor Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 400 block of East Eighth Street. An officer responded.
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and York Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of East Sixth Street.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2700 block of Lucas Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday evening at Harrison Street and Park Avenue.
A property damage accident was reported Monday night at East Second and Mulberry Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in East Sixth and Cypress. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Lucas. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 70. An arrest was made.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Sunday evening in the 100 block of West Fulliam Avenue. A report was taken.
A vehicle fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Lucas Street.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Main Street. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 90 block of Debbie Avenue. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 500 block of Ijem Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Monday night in the 60 block of Debbie Avenue. An arrest was made.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
Intoxicated person
An intoxicated person was reported Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. An arrest was made.
Fireworks
Fireworks were reported Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate.
Fireworks were reported Sunday evening in the 1600 block of Park Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
Fireworks were reported Sunday night in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A subject was charged and released.
Fireworks were reported Tuesday morning in the 100 block of South Vine Street. Officers responded.