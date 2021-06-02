Muscatine County call log for June 3, 2021

Assault

An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. A report was taken.

An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Seven Springs Road. A report was taken.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of South Fifth Street. A report was taken.

Juvenile complaints

A juvenile complaint was made Monday afternoon in the 2300 block of University Drive. An arrest was made.

Foot patrol

A foot patrol was reported Monday night in the 300 block of West Eighth Street. An arrest was made.

Warrant

A warrant was served Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

A warrant was served Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.

Suspicious activity

Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0