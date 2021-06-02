Muscatine County call log for June 3, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday night at Bartlett and Cedar. An arrest was made.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mulberry.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Pettibone Avenue and Stewart Road. A report was taken.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Third Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at East Fifth Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Highway 61 and Mittman road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 400 block of East Eighth Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 3700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at East Second Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Cedar Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
Animal accident
An animal accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of Bidwell Road. A report was taken.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Monday afternoon at Buell Street and West Fulliam Avenue. Officers were unable to locate.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Cleveland Street. A report was taken.
An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of Seven Springs Road. A report was taken.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of South Fifth Street. A report was taken.
Juvenile complaints
A juvenile complaint was made Monday afternoon in the 2300 block of University Drive. An arrest was made.
Foot patrol
A foot patrol was reported Monday night in the 300 block of West Eighth Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
A warrant was served Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Tuesday evening in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.