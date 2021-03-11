Muscatine County call log for March 11, 2021

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at East Sixth Street and North Columbus Street. Officers responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 700 block of Barry Avenue. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening at West Third and Pine. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Friday evening in the 3200 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 3100 block of Highway 61.

Assault

An assault was reported Friday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. An arrest was made.

Warrant

A warrant was served Friday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.

Shoplifting

A shoplifting was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The subject was charged and released.

Suspicious activity

Suspicious activity was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of East Second Street. A citation was issued.

