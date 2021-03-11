Muscatine County call log for March 11, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Seventh Street and North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Hershey Avenue and Main Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 3600 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lucas Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Taylor Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 22 and Jasper Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at 130th Street and Highway 70. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Bobwhite Drive and North Mulberry. An arrest was made.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at East Sixth Street and North Columbus Street. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 700 block of Barry Avenue. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening at West Third and Pine. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Friday evening in the 3200 block of Highway 22. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 3100 block of Highway 61.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Friday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Friday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. The subject was charged and released.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of East Second Street. A citation was issued.