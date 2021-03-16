Muscatine County call log for March 17, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Monroe Street and Park Avenue. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at Highway 92 and Taylor Avenue. Officers responded.
An accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Zachary Avenue. A report was taken.
An accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of 155th Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at Bleeker Street and Liberty Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at East Fourth and North Calhoun. An officer responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was made Friday afternoon at West Fifth and Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Friday afternoon at Highway 70 and Freedom Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Burlington Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at East 10th Street and Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was made Friday night in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Friday night at Indiana Street and Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was made Saturday morning at 155th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at East Fourth and Sycamore. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Highway 61 and Burlington Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Bartlett Street and Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Pond Street and Schiller Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 3300 block of Tipton Road. A citation was issued.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Friday evening in the 300 block of East First Street. Officers and the Wilton Fire Department responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Broadlawn Avenue. An arrest was made.
Domestic situation
A domestic situation was reported Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
A domestic situation was reported Monday morning in the 2100 block of Madison Street. An arrest was made.
Juvenile complaints
Four juvenile complaints were made Friday morning in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. Four citations were issued.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday night at Gas Lantern Square and Schley Avenue. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street. An officer responded.
Warrant
A warrant was served Friday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.