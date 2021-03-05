Muscatine County call log for March 5, 2021

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at East Eighth and Mulberry. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Green and Hershey. A report was taken.
A traffic accident was reported Monday evening at Miles Avenue and Nebraska Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of Lucas Road. A report was taken.
An accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of Grandview Road. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Dillaway Street.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Moscow Road. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 2000 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at East Second and Oak. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Donna Drive. A citation was issued.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday night at Highway 180 and milepost 269. Muscatine Fire responded.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday night in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. An ambulance was requested. A report was taken.
An assault was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Munn Street. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Tuesday morning in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Thefts
A theft was reported Monday morning in Muscatine.
A theft was reported Monday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Wednesday night in the 2200 block of Wallace Street. An arrest was made.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Tuesday afternoon at West Eighth and Pine. Officers were unable to locate.
Warrant
A warrant was served Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.