Muscatine County call log for March 10, 2020

Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 38 and West Fifth Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at East 24th Street and University Drive. The incident was documented.
A personal injury accident was reported Saturday evening at East Fifth and Oak. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at West Seventh and Pine. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 900 block of Grandview Avenue. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Park Avenue. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at West Forth and North Elm.
Traffic complaint
A traffic complaint was reported Friday afternoon in the 1800 block of Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Tucker Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 22 and Seven Springs Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and M&W Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Highway 61 and Martz Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at East Fifth Street and Cypress Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Hershey Avenue and Main Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Canon and Park. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 500 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 300 block of East Seventh Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 22 and Vanatta. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at 155th Street and Kelly Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 2300 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Hershey Avenue and Main Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at East Ninth and Lombard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Dick Drake Way and Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Friday morning in the 2200 block of Baker Avenue in Cedar County.
A non-structure fire was reported Friday morning in the 2300 block of Garfield. The West Liberty Fire Department responded.
A non-structure fire was reported Friday afternoon in the 2600 block of University Drive. Officers and the Muscatine Fire Department responded.
A non-structure fire was reported Friday evening at 210th Street and Highway 70.
A non-structure fire was reported Friday evening at Highway 22 and Hoot Owl Junction.
A non-structure fire was reported Friday evening at Highway 22 and Bancroft Avenue. The West Liberty Fire Department responded.
An illegal burn was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of Bob White Drive. Muscatine Fire Department responded.
A non-structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1800 block of Stagecoach Lane.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Friday morning in the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The incident was documented.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Friday morning in the 700 block of East Seventh Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Friday morning in the 2400 block of Snug Harbor Lane. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Cypress Street. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday evening in the 2400 block of Highway 22. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of 41st Street. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday evening in the 2700 block of Cedar Street.
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Whicher Street. It was a civil matter.
A theft was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Highway 22. An officer responded.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported in progress Friday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Marold Drive. The incident was documented.
Intoxicated person
An intoxicated person was reported Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of East Fulliam Avenue. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Sunday afternoon at West Second Street and Chestnut Street. An arrest was made.