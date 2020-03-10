Muscatine County call log for March 10, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 38 and West Fifth Street. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Saturday morning at East 24th Street and University Drive. The incident was documented.

A personal injury accident was reported Saturday evening at East Fifth and Oak. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at West Seventh and Pine. An officer responded.

An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 900 block of Grandview Avenue. An officer responded.

An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Park Avenue. An officer responded.