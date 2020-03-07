Muscatine County call log for March 7, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Monroe Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

Fire

A non-structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and New Era Road.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Cobblestone Drive. The incident is under investigation.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Lucas Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Sweetland Road. An officer responded.