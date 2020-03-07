Muscatine County call log for March 7, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Monroe Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and New Era Road.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Cobblestone Drive. The incident is under investigation.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Lucas Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Sweetland Road. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Street. An officer responded.
Child abuse/neglect
A case of child abuse was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of East Seventh Street. The incident was documented.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Street.
A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. It was unfounded.