Muscatine County call log for March 7, 2020
0 comments
Police log

Muscatine County call log for March 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Monroe Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

Fire

A non-structure fire was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and New Era Road.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Cobblestone Drive. The incident is under investigation.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Lucas Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1700 block of Sweetland Road. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of Mulberry Street. An officer responded.

Child abuse/neglect

A case of child abuse was reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of East Seventh Street. The incident was documented.

Theft

A theft was reported Friday morning in the 100 block of West Mississippi Drive. An officer responded.

Threats – phone extortion

A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. An officer responded.

A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cedar Street.

A case of phone extortion was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. It was unfounded.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News