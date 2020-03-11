Muscatine County call log for March 11, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Park Avenue and Washington Street. The incident was documented.
A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at East Third Street and Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Monday morning at Highway 927 and Western Avenue. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.
A theft was reported Monday morning in the 900 block of Eisenhower Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Web Street. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Pearl Street. An officer responded.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Monday night in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.
Follow up
A follow up was reported Monday night in the 3600 block of West Park Street. An arrest was made.
Hang up 911 call
A hang up 911 call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of 155th Street. An arrest was made.