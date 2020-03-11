Muscatine County call log for March 11, 2020

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 900 block of Eisenhower Street. An officer responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Web Street. The incident was documented.

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Pearl Street. An officer responded.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.

Warrant

A warrant was served Monday night in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.

Follow up

A follow up was reported Monday night in the 3600 block of West Park Street. An arrest was made.

Hang up 911 call

A hang up 911 call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of 155th Street. An arrest was made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0