Muscatine County call log for March 11, 2020
Muscatine County call log for March 11, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Park Avenue and Washington Street. The incident was documented.

A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported Monday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Second Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at East Third Street and Cedar Street. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1900 block of 155th Street. A citation was issued.

Fire

A non-structure fire was reported Monday morning at Highway 927 and Western Avenue. Officers responded.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Monday evening in the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue.

Theft

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cedar Street. An arrest was made.

A theft was reported Monday morning in the 900 block of Eisenhower Street. An officer responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Web Street. The incident was documented.

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 3300 block of Pearl Street. An officer responded.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.

Warrant

A warrant was served Monday night in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. An arrest was made.

Follow up

A follow up was reported Monday night in the 3600 block of West Park Street. An arrest was made.

Hang up 911 call

A hang up 911 call was reported Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of 155th Street. An arrest was made.

