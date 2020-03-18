Muscatine County call log for March 18, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 1400 block of Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Jefferson Street and Lincoln Boulevard. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Lake Park Boulevard and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Bartlett Street and Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1000 block of Highway 6. A citation was issued.