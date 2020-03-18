Muscatine County call log for March 18, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 100 block of South Houser Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An unknown accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 6 and Moscow Road. An officer responded.
An unknown accident was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. Officers responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 700 block of Cleveland Street. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 500 block of West Rainbow Drive. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Friday night at Highway 6 and Bancroft Avenue. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon at 160th Street and Davis Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1800 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of West Third Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 22 and Mound Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 200 block of West Summitt Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 1400 block of Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Jefferson Street and Lincoln Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Lake Park Boulevard and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Bartlett Street and Mulberry Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 2800 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening in the 3100 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1400 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday night in the 1000 block of Highway 6. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at West Fifth and Broadway. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at West First and North Clay. A citation was issued.
Intoxicated driver
An intoxicated driver was reported Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Park Street. An arrest was made.
Abuse/child neglect
A case of abuse was reported Friday evening in the 200 block of Pine Street.
A case of abuse was reported Saturday evening in the 100 block of West Maxson Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Friday afternoon in the 1800 block of Hammann Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A case of theft was reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of West Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Kansas Street. The incident was documented.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Saturday evening in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Muscatine. An arrest was made.