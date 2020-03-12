Muscatine County call log for March 13, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at North Columbus and East Maxson.
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday morning at 171st Street and Zachary Avenue. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 100 block of Amy Drive. The incident was documented.
An accident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Turkey Road. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at New Era and Highway 61. The incident was documented.
An accident was reported Wednesday night in the 200 block of 80.
A property damage accident was reported night in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon at Clay Street and Lincoln Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of First Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at North Street and Spitz Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Houser Street and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 260th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3200 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 22 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Hawthorne Lane and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Liberty and Mill. An arrest was made.
Reckless driver
A report of a reckless driver was made Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Theft
A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. It was unfounded.
A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of West 59th Avenue.
A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3600 block of West Park Street. The incident is under investigation.
A case of theft was reported Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 6700 block of Wellington Drive. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Tuesday evening in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday morning in the 00 block of Colony Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of University Drive. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday evening in the 3000 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday morning in the 600 block of West Harbor Drive.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Tuesday evening in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Street. The incident was documented.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of 231st Street. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Tuesday morning in the 800 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.