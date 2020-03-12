Muscatine County call log for March 13, 2020

Theft

A theft was reported Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. It was unfounded.

A theft was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of West 59th Avenue.

A theft was reported Wednesday morning in the 3600 block of West Park Street. The incident is under investigation.

A case of theft was reported Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday morning in the 6700 block of Wellington Drive. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Tuesday evening in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. The incident was documented.

A case of fraud was reported Wednesday morning in the 00 block of Colony Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of University Drive. The incident was documented.

Shoplifting

A case of shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.