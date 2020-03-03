Muscatine County call log for March 3, 2020

Traffic accidents

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. An officer responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 2600 block of Second Street. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Bleeker Street and Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.

A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of 180 westbound.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The incident was documented.

An animal accident was reported Friday evening in the 1900 block of Sweetland Road. The incident was documented.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 1600 block of C Avenue. The incident was documented.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.