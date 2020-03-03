Muscatine County call log for March 3, 2020

Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 2600 block of Second Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon at Bleeker Street and Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 200 block of 180 westbound.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Friday evening in the 1900 block of Sweetland Road. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Friday night in the 1600 block of C Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The incident was documented.
An animal accident was reported Saturday night at 120th Street and Story Avenue.
A personal injury accident was reported Sunday morning in Cedar County.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning at Second Avenue and McArthur Street. The incident was documented.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Third Street. The incident is under investigation.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Lucas Street. A citation was issued.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Second Street and Oak Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Western Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at 275th Street and Independence Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 1300 block of Davis Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 1500 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 300 block of East Fourth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 1000 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at Crees Street and East Rainbow Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 3100 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 600 block of Mulberry Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 700 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 100 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Cedar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Verde Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 231st Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at 140th Street and Atwood Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of Oregon Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at 52nd Street and 67th Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 200 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Stewart Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Iowa Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 38 and Division Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Lincoln Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Jefferson Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Lincoln Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Clay Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Colorado Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 100 block of West Second Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 3600 block of University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 800 block of Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.
Fire
A non-structure fire was reported Saturday morning in the 00 block of Samantha Avenue.
A non-structure fire was reported Saturday morning in the 3300 block of Highway 61.
A non-structure fire was reported Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Bayfield Road.
A non-structure fire was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Mulberry Road.
A vehicle fire was reported Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Smalley Street.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug violation was reported Friday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street.
Assault
An assault was reported Friday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 6. An officer responded.
An assault was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of First Avenue. The incident was documented.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Friday evening in the 3100 block of M&W Circle. An arrest was made.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported in progress Sunday morning in the 00 block of Aaron Avenue. An arrest was made.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 00 block of Boston Park. An officer responded.
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of M&W drive. The incident was documented.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Saturday night in the 3400 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A shoplifting was reported Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of Highway 61. The incident is under investigation.
A shoplifting was reported Sunday evening in the 3400 block of Highway 61. AN arrest was made.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Sunday afternoon at Bayfield Road and Mulberry Road. Officers were unable to locate.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Friday night in the 2900 block of Mulberry Avenue. The incident was documented.
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday morning in the 300 block of Roscoe Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Friday night in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.