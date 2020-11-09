Muscatine County call log for Nov. 10, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Burlington Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 2800 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.

Burglaries

A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 1200 block of 160th Street. Officers responded.

A burglary was reported Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Turkey Road. A report was taken.

Thefts

A theft was reported Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Liberty Street. Officers responded.

A theft was reported Sunday evening in the 100 block of Fitzsimmons Street. A report was taken.

Fights

A fight was reported in progress Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. Officers responded.

A fight was reported in progress Saturday night in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.

