Muscatine County call log for Nov. 10, 2020
Muscatine County call log for Nov. 10, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2300 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Sunday afternoon at Walters and Washington. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon at Clifford Street and Hope Avenue.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday evening in the 400 block of Cedar Street.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 38 and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Ward Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday night at 155th Street and Thayer Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Houser Street and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Houser Street and Lucas Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East 11th and Mulberry Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at East Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Highway 61 and Burlington Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 2800 block of Highway 22. An arrest was made.

Burglaries

A burglary was reported Saturday morning in the 1200 block of 160th Street. Officers responded.

A burglary was reported Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Turkey Road. A report was taken.

Thefts

A theft was reported Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Liberty Street. Officers responded.

A theft was reported Sunday evening in the 100 block of Fitzsimmons Street. A report was taken.

Fights

A fight was reported in progress Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. Officers responded.

A fight was reported in progress Saturday night in the 1800 block of Logan Street. An arrest was made.

