Muscatine County call log for Nov. 17, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Eighth and Spring Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Fifth and Cypress. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Eighth and Spring Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of East Seventh Street.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening at East Fifth Street and Park Avenue. A report was taken.

An animal accident was reported Friday night in the 500 block of Colorado Street. An officer responded.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.