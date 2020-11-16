Muscatine County call log for Nov. 17, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Second Avenue and Cleveland Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 1200 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 5000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 22 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 22 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Highway 22 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Eighth and Spring Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Fifth and Cypress. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at East Eighth and Spring Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday evening at East Fifth Street and Park Avenue. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Friday night in the 500 block of Colorado Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning at Fruitland Road and Letaville Drive. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 38 and Northwood Drive. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Saturday evening in the 3500 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 700 block of East Eighth Street. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday night in the 2200 block of Schley Avenue.
A burglary was reported Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of South Fourth Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday morning in the 1400 block of 231st Street. Officers responded.
A theft was reported Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Highway 22.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Saturday morning in the 400 block of East 15th Street. Officers responded.
Domestic family
A domestic situation was reported Saturday night in the 200 block of North Morgan Street. An arrest was made.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday orning in the 400 block fo Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
