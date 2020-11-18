Muscatine County call log for Nov. 19, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Mulberry Street. The incident is under investigation.

A property damage accident was reported Sunday evening at East Third and North Columbus Street.

A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning at East Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street. The incident is under investigation.

A personal injury accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.

Traffic stops

A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.