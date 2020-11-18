Muscatine County call log for Nov. 19, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
An animal accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Mulberry Street. The incident is under investigation.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday evening at East Third and North Columbus Street.
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning at East Fourth Street and Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street. The incident is under investigation.
A personal injury accident was reported Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of Highway 61. A report was taken.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening in the 800 block of Oregon Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 800 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night in the 1200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Isett Avenue and Lake Park Boulevard. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 4700 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
Fire – structure
A structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of East Sixth Street. Officers responded.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Sunday night in the 100 block of Colorado Street. Officers were unable to locate.
Missing person
A missing person was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Lucas Street. A report was taken.
Assault
An assault was reported Sunday night in the 1500 block of Mulberry Aveue. The incident is under investigation.
An assault was reported Sunday night at Concord Park and Wallace Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Young Avenue. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported in progress Sunday evening in the 500 block of Park Avenue.
A burglary was reported Sunday night in the 300 block of Farham Street. A report was taken.
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of South 41st Street. An officer responded.
