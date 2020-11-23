Muscatine County call log for Nov. 24, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Park Drive and Washington Street. An arrest was made.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 1400 block of Highway 38. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Friday night at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at 155th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.

Armed subject