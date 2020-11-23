Muscatine County call log for Nov. 24, 2020

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 1100 block of Oak Street. An officer responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 2500 block of 112th Street. A report was taken.
An unknown accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Saturday afternoon at 231st Street and High Prairie Road. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Saturday afternoon at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. Officers responded.
An animal accident was reported Sunday morning in the 2400 block of 41st Street. Officers responded.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Park Avenue and Willow Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at 130th Street and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at East Eighth Street and Poplar Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and Mittman Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Highway 61 and New Era Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon at Park Drive and Washington Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening at Park Drive and Washington Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday evening in the 1400 block of Highway 38. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning at Highway 61 and University Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday evening at 155th Street and Highway 38. A citation was issued.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Friday night at East Seventh and Sycamore streets. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Mulberry Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Friday morning in the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An officer responded.
A burglary was reported Friday afternoon in the 2100 block of Cedar Street.
A burglary was reported in progress Saturday night in the 200 block of Fletcher Avenue. Officers responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue.
A theft was reported Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of West Fifth Street. A report was taken.
Warrant
A warrant was served Saturday morning in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
