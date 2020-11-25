Muscatine County call log for Nov. 27, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 155th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Evans Street and Franklin Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at North Columbus Street and East Maxson Avenue. A citation was issued.

Pursuit

A pursuit was reported Sunday night in the 2600 block of Jasper Avenue. An arrest was made.

Assault

An assault was reported Monday night in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. An ambulance was requested.

Burglary