Muscatine County call log for Nov. 27, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday morning at West Fourth Street and Pine Street. A report was taken.
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Monday morning in the 400 block of Cleveland Street. A report was taken.
An animal accident was reported Monday afternoon at 275th Street and Highway 61. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at Highway 22 and Nettle Avenue.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 22.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 6 and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 700 block of North Elm Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 6 and Moscow Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Moscow Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday evening at Highway 61 and Taylor Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 61 and Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 38. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1800 block of Highway 61. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at 155th Street and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at Evans Street and Franklin Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at North Columbus Street and East Maxson Avenue. A citation was issued.
Pursuit
A pursuit was reported Sunday night in the 2600 block of Jasper Avenue. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday night in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. An ambulance was requested.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 700 block of West Prairie Street. A report was taken.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of East Sixth Street. A report was taken.
