Muscatine County call log for Nov. 3, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Lord Avenue and Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday evening at Highway 61 and Cleveland Street,

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of Roscoe Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Colorado Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.