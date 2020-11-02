 Skip to main content
Muscatine County call log for Nov. 3, 2020
top story

siren3

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Lord Avenue and Park Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Thursday evening at Highway 61 and Cleveland Street,

A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of Roscoe Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. A report was taken.

A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Colorado Street. Officers responded.

A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.

A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 22. A subject was charged and released.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 300 block of West Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Friday night at East Eighth Street and Spring Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.

Fire

A structure fire was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of Buckeye Road. Officers responded.

A structure fire was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of Buckeye Road. Officers and the West Liberty Fire Department responded.

A structure fire was reported Thursday night in the 300 block of Buckeye Road. The West Liberty Fire Department responded.

Burglary

A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Sherman Street. A report was taken.

Theft

A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Parkview Avenue.

A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Parkview Avenue.

Fight

A fight was reported in progress Friday evening in the 100 block of West Second Street. An arrest was made.

