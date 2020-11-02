Muscatine County call log for Nov. 3, 2020

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 2500 block of Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at Lord Avenue and Park Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday evening at Highway 61 and Cleveland Street,
A hit and run property damage accident was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of Roscoe Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. A report was taken.
A personal injury accident was reported Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Colorado Street. Officers responded.
A property damage accident was reported Friday evening in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A report was taken.
A property damage accident was reported Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 22. A subject was charged and released.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at 275th Street and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning in the 2800 block of Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Second Avenue and Highway 61. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday morning at Highway 61 and Bitwell Road. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night in the 300 block of West Schley Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Friday night at East Eighth Street and Spring Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Highway 70. A citation was issued.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday evening in the 300 block of Buckeye Road. Officers responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Sherman Street. A report was taken.
Theft
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Parkview Avenue.
A theft was reported Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Parkview Avenue.
Fight
A fight was reported in progress Friday evening in the 100 block of West Second Street. An arrest was made.
